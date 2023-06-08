Rachakonda Police intensify efforts to fight human trafficking

Rachakonda police are now seeking the support of cybercrime experts and IT cell to gather technical information on individuals who are involved in running human trafficking units

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Intensifying the fight against women trafficking, the Rachakonda police are now seeking the support of cybercrime experts and IT cell to gather technical information on individuals who are involved in running human trafficking units.

The sleuths are now scanning websites and online advertisement portals to identify the prostitution syndicates, who have become adept in quickly switching over to different social media platforms for their illegal trade. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) teams are also seeking assistance from the cyber crime police stations wherever there is a need to analyse the gadgets seized and retrieve the data.

“The teams now scan social media accounts and identify the organizers who are mostly based in some other cities. Through the leads, we zero in on the local persons assisting them and conduct operations to arrest the organizers, sub organisers and rescue the victims,” said AHTU, Inspector, N Chandra Babu.

The AHTU units of the Rachakonda police, since three years of its formation in June 2020, have so far arrested 305 persons involved in organising prostitution and arrested 305 operators.

A majority of the rescued victims are from different States including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and Chandigarh. There have been occasions when women from foreign countries including Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Uganda have also been rescued.

The raids are conducted on brothel houses run out of apartments, independent houses, hotels, lodges, and commercial establishments including spas.

The Inspector said there were instances when the team seized drugs including LSD blots, ecstasy tablets, and ganja from the foreigners organising the prostitution. “Cases are registered and all efforts made to follow up the investigation and monitor court trail to ensure conviction of the suspects,” said the Inspector.

The police invoked PD Act against 102 persons who were organising prostitution. Similarly, the police are continuously monitoring those who have been arrested even once in the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.