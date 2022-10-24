Rachakonda Police launch special drives to address traffic issues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

A special drive was taken up by Rachakonda Police against errant motorists violating the registration number plate norms

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide respite to pedestrians and motorists, the Rachakonda Police have launched special drives that are specifically focused on easing traffic congestion and ensuring safety for pedestrians.

Since mid-October, the Rachakonda Police are constantly taking up such special drives to clear encroachments, especially from the pavements on busy thoroughfares. Last week, the police took up a special drive to clear encroachments at Saroornagar and LB Nagar.

“We booked 21 cases against establishment owners who encroached on pavements or roads and have initiated action against them. Similarly, counselling is also being given to such shopkeepers,” said Rachakonda DCP (Traffic), D Srinivas said.

Several busy road stretches have been identified by the local Inspectors and frequent drives will be taken to clear the encroachments. “Due to encroachments of pavements, pedestrians are forced to use roads to move around. As a result, this is creating a risk for pedestrians and also leading to traffic slowdowns on the main roads,” he explained.

The traffic police also has intensified its drive against traffic rule violators and initiated action against them. A special drive was taken up against errant motorists who were violating the registration number plate norms. “Cases under various IPC sections are being booked at local law and order police stations. The vehicle is seized for violation of number plate norms,” D Srinivas said.

A two-day special drive was conducted recently by the Rachakonda Police and 1,541 cases were booked against persons for using faulty number plates, driving without a license, and using TR number plate beyond the validity period.

The DCP further said that the traffic police are conducting special drives to check other traffic violations including drunken driving, triple riding and helmet violations as well.