Tailoring centre set up by Rachakonda police inaugurated at Pahadishareef

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: A tailoring course training center at Pahadishareef was inaugurated by the Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy here on Tuesday.

The Rachakonda police as part of its initiative in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA)-Ranga Reddy district set up the center for vulnerable women from the local communities. The program aims at empowering and providing skills that give employability to women and to provide competencies to enable them to become self-employed and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy extended her support towards progressive society specific to women. Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said such self-enablement programs will build confidence among women and equip their earning capabilities and become self-dependent.

The training will be imparted for two months which is inclusive of both classroom sessions and hands on training followed by an examination by DRDA before providing the certification. Shahi Exports Private Limited has extended their support by providing a dedicated tutor to training the aspirants.

Fifty women will be trained for two months and certificate will be given by DRDA Rangareddy District.