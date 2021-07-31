Rachakonda Police rescue 663 women from traffickers

Since 2016, over 600 human traffickers held and 2,605 children rescued from child labour and begging

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: In the five years since it was set up in 2016, the Rachakonda Police have rescued 663 persons including 150 minor girls from flesh trade. This apart, over 600 human traffickers were arrested and 353 cases were booked. As part of Operation Smile and Operation Muskan from 2017, the police also rescued 2,605 children from child labour and begging.

Officials said the Rachakonda She Teams have focused on the hotspot of flesh trade, the Yadadri Town in Yadadri-Bhongir district. The She Teams along with the Yadadri police raids on houses of traffickers and rescued 34 minor girl children and 12 women from flesh trade. They were shifted to rescue homes.

As many as 131 brothel houses were seized across the Commissionerate, including 24 brothel houses in 2016, 14 in 2017, 38 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 17 in 2020 and 14 in 2021 after obtaining orders from Revenue officials. Apart from this, 94 human traffickers were detained under the Preventive Detention Act so far.

During the Operation Smile-IV drive, ‘Worksite Schools’ were started with a total strength of 980 students. These Odia language schools helped children of migrant Odisha labourers continue education in their mother tongue. The project received an international award for Civil and Human Rights. So far, 3,000 Odisha children benefitted.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit

The unit, formally launched on July 30 last year, has kept a close watch on activities of traffickers and conducted raids. Headed by one inspector, the unit has cracked 60 cases, rescuing 217 victims apart from nabbing 156 human traffickers. Of the 217, officials said 155 were rescued from labour trafficking and 62 persons, including minors, from sex trafficking.

Complaints regarding human trafficking can be made on Dial 100 or Anti-Human Trafficking Unit- 9491039109 or WhatsApp -9490617111.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .