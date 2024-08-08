Rachakonda She Teams nab 138 persons including 70 minors for sexually harassing women

The She Teams of the Rachakonda police conducted decoy operations at public places in civilian clothes and caught 138 persons including 70 minors for allegedly sexually harassing women and girls between July 17 and 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 07:19 PM

The She Teams of the Rachakonda police conducted decoy operations at public places including metro stations, bus stands, near educational institutions and markets during the fortnight. The policemen in civilian clothes caught those found sexually harassing the women at public places.

The police received 181 complaints from the women and in follow up action booked 14 FIRs, 54 petty cases and 81 people who were caught at public places were counselled and let off after a warning.

The She Teams conducted 50 awareness programs during the fortnight and reached out to nearly 7,885 women.