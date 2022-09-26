Racing: Lifes Song, Crimson Rose, Scramjet shine in trials

Monday, Sep 26, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 26 September 22
(Representational Image) Lifes Song, Crimson Rose, Scramjet, NRI Superpower, Sopranos, Princess Daka and Ballerina impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Lifes Song, Crimson Rose, Scramjet, NRI Superpower, Sopranos, Princess Daka and Ballerina impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND
600m:
Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 47, well in hand. Lightning Fairy (Deepak Singh) 48, moved easy. Chckit (Aneel) 47.5, moved easy.
Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 48, handy.

800m:
Amya (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:
Lifes Song (Rohit Kumar) & Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fir pair. NRI Superpower (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) & Blast In Class (Suraj Narredu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former superior.

True Marshall (Akshay Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely.
Dream Station (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy.
Sopranos (Akshay Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.
Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, in good form.
Ballerina (Suraj Narredu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well.
Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 25-9-22
SAND
800m:
Dr. Dee Dee (Aneel ) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:
Flamingo Fame (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Kachnar (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. New Look (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased.

