Racing: Taimur fancied for Pune feature

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(Representational Image) The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Taimur is all set to claim the Mysore Race Club Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward.

Pune: The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Taimur is all set to claim the Mysore Race Club Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward. (60 to 79 eligible) Class-I, in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Turmeric Tower 1, Spiritual Rock 2, Zacapa 3

2. Outlander 1, Mirae 2, Power Of Blessings 3

3. Taimur 1, Sunrise Ruby 2, Victorious Sermon 3

4. Queen O’ War 1, Mystical Rose 2, Rubik Star 3

5. Soup And Sandwich 1, Champers On Ice 2, Fidato 3

6. Fashion Icon 1, Kimiko 2, Venus 3

7. Anoushka 1, Jack Bauer 2, Victoria Peak 3

Day’s Best: Taimur.

First Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.