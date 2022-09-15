Racing: Neglect Me Not, Doe A Deer, Samrat shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: Neglect Me Not, Doe A Deer, Samrat, Superstellar, Visionary, Nugget, Juramento & Elusive impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

NRI Blue (RB) 46, moved well.

800m:

Force (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, well in saddle. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-0, 600/47, more on hand. Alpine Girl (RB) 59, 600/44, well in hand. Avancia (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, more on hand.Carlisle (Kuldeep Singh) 58, 600/44, good. Sweet Whisper (Apprentice) & Good Day (RB) 1-0, 600/45, pair handy.

1000m:

Neglect Me Not (Gaddam) & Aerial Combat (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, former handy and easily beat the latter by 3L. Samrat (Mohith Singh) & Pinatubo (RB) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, former to note. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Mirana (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/57, 600/44, good. Doe A Deer (Aneel) 1-13, 800/55, 600/41, a good display. Archangels (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Visionary (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/56, 600/44, impressed. NRI Vision (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, strode out well. Siri (RB) & Rising Queen (RB) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy, former finished in front. Juramento (RB) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Elusive (Rohit Kumar) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, maintains form.