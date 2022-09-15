Racing: Mirra favourite to win Mysuru feature

(Representational Image) The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Mirra holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Mysore 1000 Guineas (Grade III) 1600 metres

Mysuru: The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Mirra holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Mysore 1000 Guineas (Grade III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 year old Fillies, the feature event of the races here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rumour Lady 1, Gabriella 2, Here I Come 3

2. Star Speck 1, Felicita 2, Country’s Delight 3

3. Ravishing Form 1, Silvarius 2, Achook 3

4. Unyielding 1, Niche Cannabis 2, Elusive Girl 3

5. Mirra 1, Prime Abbess 2, Philosophy 3

6. Divine Ray 1, Success 2, trust Bond 3

7. Sir Calculus 1, Oriental Lily 2, Catalina 3

Day’s Best: Sir Calculus.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.