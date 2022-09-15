Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Home | News | Racing Mirra Favourite To Win Mysuru Feature

Racing: Mirra favourite to win Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 15 September 22
Racing: Mirra favourite to win Mysuru feature
(Representational Image) The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Mirra holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Mysore 1000 Guineas (Grade III) 1600 metres

Mysuru: The Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Mirra holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Mysore 1000 Guineas (Grade III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 year old Fillies, the feature event of the races here on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:
1. Rumour Lady 1, Gabriella 2, Here I Come 3
2. Star Speck 1, Felicita 2, Country’s Delight 3
3. Ravishing Form 1, Silvarius 2, Achook 3
4. Unyielding 1, Niche Cannabis 2, Elusive Girl 3
5. Mirra 1, Prime Abbess 2, Philosophy 3
6. Divine Ray 1, Success 2, trust Bond 3
7. Sir Calculus 1, Oriental Lily 2, Catalina 3

Day’s Best: Sir Calculus.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Related News

Latest News