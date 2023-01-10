‘Rage-Applying’, a new buzz word in the job market; here’s what it means

| Rage Applying A New Buzz Word In The Job Market Heres What It Means

“Rage-applying”, as advocated by a group of viral TikTokers is the next workplace fad for landing high-paying jobs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Moonlighting, career cushioning, quiet quitting— everybody must have heard of these popular corporate buzzwords. Adding to the list is “rage-applying”, as advocated by a group of viral TikTokers is the next workplace fad for landing high-paying jobs.

Having overlooked, unappreciated, underutilised or paid, and several other dissatisfactions at workplaces has inspired ‘rage-applying’, which essentially means applying to multiple jobs at the same time.

According to a report in ‘Fortune’, the term caught on after a TikTok user, Redweez, said in a video in early December that she had managed to get a $25,000 raise through ‘rage-applying.’

Redweez, who describes herself as a “Canadian millennial” working in social media marketing, told her followers, “I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it’s a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It’ll happen (sic).”

I’m making almost 30k more a year bc of rage applying 🤣 DO ITTTT pic.twitter.com/qT4Ah9C1s8 — Jas ⚡️ (@Jasminnhere) January 5, 2023

Redweez is not the only TikToker who has spoken about the benefits of rage-applying. Another TikTok user named Christen went viral in early 2022, after revealing that she got a 20 per cent raise by changing her job. “My salary journey = 60k to 150k. would have taken me years and years to get that staying at one place(sic),” she reportedly captioned her video.

Several internet users rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the newly coined term. While some people recounted their rage-applying experiences, others mocked the millennial mentality of naming general stuff.

“Is rage applying the new quiet quitting? Too soon to tell (sic),” shared a user on Twitter. “Rage-applying is a new word for a practice that’s been around forever,” said another. “lmao i feel like the worst thing about millennials is assigning stupid names to everything we do, which everyone has always done. we can’t resist branding ourselves (sic),” wrote the third user.