Raghu Kunche’s daughter gets hitched

The marriage ceremony of Raga Pushyami, the daughter of popular Telugu music director and singer Raghu Kunche, was performed amidst much fanfare in the city.

Besides friends and immediate family members, the wedding ceremony was attended by film personalities like Chiranjeevi, director VV Vinayak, Anil Sunkara, music directors RP Patnaik, Koti, playback singer Mano among several others who blessed the couple.

Raga Pushyami got engaged to Aasish Varma in May. While the couple got married on October 29, the photo tagging the Megastar from the wedding went viral on social media recently. Raghu Kunche is wellknown for his melodious voice and music.

He had composed music for the movie Palasa 1978 which was much appreciated for its storyline and folklore music by Raghu.

