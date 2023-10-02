Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Published Date - 12:15 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at the Golden Temple here on Monday.

The former Congress president landed at the airport here at 11:15 am. Party sources said Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city and will be paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.

His visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Some of the party leaders were also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.