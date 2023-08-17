Rahul Gandhi to participate in several programmes in Leh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in several programmes including a programme on the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, before visiting Kargil

By IANS Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

File Photo

Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Leh on Thursday, will participate in several programmes including a programme on the birth anniversary of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, before visiting Kargil.

A senior party leader told IANS that Rahul Gandhi will be in Ladakh region till August 25. He said that the former party chief will be holding interaction with youths on Friday and also attend a football match in Leh. On Friday night, Rahul Gandhi will attend a dinner with the luminaries of Leh. On August 19, Rahul Gandhi will visit Dubra valley and on August 20, he will reach the Pangong Lake.

A programme has been organised in the Pangong Lake area to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the party leader said. Throughout his journey, Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with the people during his journey. After holding programmes at the Pangong Lake area, Rahul Gandhi will then visit Kargil and address a public meeting there. Election for the Hill Council in Kargil will collide with Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

He will then return to Delhi on August 25, the party leader added. On arriving in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport. Gandhi visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year and this is his first visit to the Ladakh region. He visited Jammu and Srinagar during Bharat Jodo Yatra and then again visited Gulmarg in Kashmir on a personal visit in February.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi to leave for 2 day visit to Ladakh on August 17