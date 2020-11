Rail services to resume in Punjab, says Piyush Goyal

By | Published: 12:25 pm 12:12 pm

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the Indian Railways is going to commence services from and through Punjab as the farmer unions have announced suspension of blockades for over two weeks.

“After the postponement of the farmer movement on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services from and through Punjab,” Goyal tweeted.

“Passengers, farmers, and industries will be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations,” he added.

The development comes two days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced that striking farmers’ unions have decided to suspend blockades for 15 days from November 23 night and urged the Centre to resume rail services to the state.

“Happy to share that starting November 23 night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Government to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith,” the Chief Minister had tweeted after meeting farmers unions on Saturday.

Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions. Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith. pic.twitter.com/shmIZPHFR0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 21, 2020



On November 13, Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had conducted a meeting with farmers from Punjab at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Punjab farmers were observing ‘rail-roko’ protest against the laws, passed by the central government in September. In view of the agitation, the Railways Ministry had suspended goods railway services. Also, several trains were cancelled while some of them were short terminated.

The three agriculture laws include — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.