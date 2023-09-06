Railways sanctions location survey for two new railway lines in Kothagudem

The line also reduced the distance between deep sea ports like Kakinada to mines and industries of Odisha and Telangana, besides boosting passenger and freight transportation, the statement said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Kothagudem: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned final location survey (FLS) for two new railway lines in Kothagudem district.

A statement from South Central Railway (SCR) here on Wednesday said the FLS was sanctioned for Bhadrachalam (Pandurangapuram) – Malkangiri (Junagarh) of Kalahandi district in Odisha new railway line. The railway line would likely cover a distance of nearly 186 km and was estimated to cost nearly Rs. 3,592 crore. This line would connect Bhadrachalam temple town with main line rail network in Odisha via Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, FLS was sanctioned for Kothagudem- Kirandul (Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh) new railway line which covers a distance of nearly 180 km and was estimated to cost nearly Rs.3,240 crore. This line would connect the remote and tribal areas in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

It would aid in the passenger movement from Telangana to Odisha via Chhattisgarh and would give a boost to the multiple sectors like agriculture, business, education, tourism, healthcare and others, the SCR statement added.