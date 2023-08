| Scr Announces Cancellation Of Hyd Jaipur Trains Click For Details

SCR announces cancellation of Hyd-Jaipur trains; click for details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works on the Itarsi – Bhopal section of the West Central Railway, the Hyderabad – Jaipur (07115) service running on August 25 and Jaipur– Hyderabad (07116) service running on August 27, have been cancelled.

Railway officials requested rail users to plan their journeys accordingly.

