Rain damage: Central team to visit Telangana

The team will do on the spot assessment of the damage caused due heavy rain and flash floods, according to officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 AM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: An inter-ministerial central team led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor Kunal Satyarthi will visit the rain affected areas of the State from Monday to assess the crop damages.

The team will have officials from Agriculture, Jal Shakti, Finance, Power, Road Transport & Highways and National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA).

