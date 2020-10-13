Rain damages crop in Andhra Pradesh

Talking to media persons, Agriculture minister K. Kannababu said that the weather forecast spoke of more rains for another two days and in the wake of this, special teams were set up to assess crop damage.

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains during the past couple of days caused damage to crops in thousands of acres in the state, Agriculture minister K. Kannababu said here on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, he noted that the weather forecast spoke of more rains for another two days and in the wake of this, special teams were set up to assess crop damage. No single farmer would be allowed to lose on this score and the government would take steps towards it, he stated.

On the 300 days of Amaravati agitation, Kannababu remarked that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu had completed a triple century. “But why does he hate Vizag so much?”, he wondered.

On the CPI criticism of the government, he said that CPI leader Narayana was carrying Chandrababu’s agenda and his party leaders only repeated what the TDP supremo said.

