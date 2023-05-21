Rain relief in Hyderabad for the next two days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Sunday ushered in some relief for denizens from the hot summer conditions with spells of rain in different parts of the city. The weather forecast looks at the next couple of days also sparing the city from the sweltering heat.

Though the morning and afternoon today remained hot in tune with the weather prevailing in the city for last several days, later part of the day turned pleasant with an overcast sky. Soon showers greeted parts of the city.

A yellow alert indicating light to moderate rains and thundershowers has been issued in the city for the next two days by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H). For Sunday, the forecast mentioned light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones.

A yellow alert has also been issued for other districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts including Rangareddy, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Medchal Malkajigiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal. The forecast was issued for both Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday

– GHMC (in degree Celsius)

Serilingampally – 42.2

Ramachandrapuram – 41.3

Secunderabad – 41.2

Uppal – 41

Quthubullapur – 40.9

– State (in degree Celsius)

Kaddam Peddur, Nirmal – 44.9

Velgatoor, Jagtial – 44.9

Bela, Adilabad – 44.8

Konaraopeta, Rajanna Siricilla – 44.7

Veenavanka, Karimnagar – 44.6