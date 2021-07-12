Rain, thunderstorm likely at several places across Hyderabad

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be around 30 to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature would range between 22 and 24 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad: More showers, with temperatures likely to be below or around 30 degree Celsius, could be in store for the city this week. With a few spells of rain in some parts of the city, Hyderabad experienced a breezy Monday. The temperatures too have come down a bit, with the average maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department being 29.2 degree Celsius, which is a fall of two degrees from the normal temperature at this time of the season. The minimum temperature recorded last night was 23.3 degree Celsius.

According to the area-wise temperatures recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature of 28.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Narayanguda, whereas the lowest temperature of 22.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Macha Bollaram. Ameerpet received the maximum rainfall of 15.8mm on Sunday. Several localities, including Malkajgiri, Alwal and Secunderabad received moderate rainfall on Monday. The average 24 hours rainfall recorded by the IMD in the city was 7mm.

The TSDPS forecast said Hyderabad would witness rain and thunderstorms at several places for the next three days. The maximum temperature in the city was expected to be around 30 to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature would range between 22 and 24 degree Celsius.

According to Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD, Hyderabad, light to moderate rains were expected in the city on Tuesday as well.

“While there will be showers across the city, the southern and western parts of the city — areas including Saroornagar, Zoo Park, Chaderghat, Begum Bazaar, Serilingampally, Patancheru and Kukatpally — might receive heavy rainfall. Citizens living in the low lying areas should take precautions,” she said.

Several other districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Warangal Rural, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Karimnagar also received heavy rainfall. Gudur, Mahabubabad received the maximum rainfall of 81.3 mm in the State. IMD has issued a two-day warning for many districts, according to which heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied with lightning was likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

