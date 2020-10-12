Rains continue in Hyderabad

During the last 24 hours, Serilingampally recorded the maximum rainfall of (63.5 mm) and across the State, Dubbak in Siddipet registered the maximum rainfall of (104.8 mm).

By | City Bureau | Published: 1:45 pm

Hyderabad: After receiving heavy rains in the last few days, the city woke up to light and moderate rains on Monday with the monsoon still quite active over the State.

Till noon, Peerzadiguda recorded the highest rainfall of 23.4 mm, followed by Musheerabad (22 mm), Uppal (20.3 mm) and Bandlaguda (18.3 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

During the last 24 hours, Serilingampally recorded the maximum rainfall of (63.5 mm) and across the State, Dubbak in Siddipet registered the maximum rainfall of (104.8 mm).

Meanwhile, a weather warning from the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad indicated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur in districts including Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad and Karimnagar in the next two days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .