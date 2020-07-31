Rains continue to lash parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:42 pm 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall was reported at many places in Hyderabad and Rangareddy on Friday. Several parts of the city recorded moderate to heavy rainfall with Jeedimetla receiving the highest at 44.3 mm till 4 pm, followed by Qutbullahpur (38.5 mm), Alwal (38.5 mm), Begumpet (38 mm) and Safilguda (37.8), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

According to the impact-based weather forecast from the Meteorological Department Hyderabad, there would be a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of city on Saturday. Water pooling on roads and in low lying areas were also possible, it said.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was received in Ramachandrapuram at 55.6 mm while the temperature, which has been dipping with the rains, saw the lowest minimum of 22.4 degree Celsius being recorded at Chandanagar. Across the State, Kotapally in Vikarabad received the maximum rainfall of 121 mm from Thursday to Friday, according to the TSDPS.

