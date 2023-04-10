Summer holidays: Junior colleges in Hyderabad conduct classes defying Telangana govt’s orders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Many corporate junior colleges in Hyderabad and in districts have continued to defy Telangana government’s orders on summer holidays and are conducting classes. While temperatures continue to rise in almost all the urban centres, students from several private junior colleges are forced to attend classes, despite the orders on summer vacations between April 1 and May 31 from Board of Intermediate (BIE), Telangana, parents on Monday alleged.

Parents have said that certain private junior colleges in Hyderabad are continuing their classes for senior students and such a move was not only against the government’s academic calendar but also poses a threat to the health and well- being of students, they said.

According to the academic calendar from the Telangana government, the intermediate fresh year is supposed to start from June 1 after summer vacations. “It is imperative that these institutions adhere to the government’s regulations and not cause any disruption to the academic schedule. Moreover, the second-year students have recently given their first-year intermediate exams and require a break to rest and rejuvenate before resuming classes. The summer vacation is a crucial time for students to recharge and prepare themselves for the upcoming academic year,” parents said.

By not giving students a break, the private junior colleges are putting unnecessary pressure on the students, which may adversely impact their academic performance. “Concerned authorities must take strict action against private junior colleges that are violating the government’s academic calendar and not providing the necessary summer vacation to students. It is the responsibility of the educational institutions to prioritize the well-being and academic progress of their students and not jeopardize it for their own benefit,” parents added.