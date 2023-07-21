Telangana Rains: Holiday declared for all educational institutions on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The state government had declared a holiday for all the educational institutions across the Telangana in view of the incessant rains. This decision was taken after the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held an official meeting to review the situation rising out of rains.

According to an official press release, the Chief Minister desired that schools be closed tomorrow also. The government has asked all the collectors and the educational department officials to ensure the closure of schools tomorrow.