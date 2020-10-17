Hyderabad Rains: Himayath Sagar gates opened again

1,372 cusecs was being discharged into Musi river till 9 pm

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy rains and steady inflows, two gates of Himayath Sagar were opened late on Saturday evening by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Officials said till 9 pm, there was an inflow of 1,380 cusecs while the discharge was 1,372 cusecs. However, there were no inflows into Osman Sagar reservoir, they added.

Also read Hyderabad Rains: Old city areas inundated

Earlier, Himayath Sagar gates, which were opened after almost a decade on Tuesday midnight, were closed on Saturday morning after releasing 4.39 lakh cusecs downstream into the Musi.

The reservoir received 4.44 lakh cusecs from rains this season till date. The water level in the reservoir on Saturday was 1,763 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet.

In Osman Sagar reservoir too, inflows had stopped and the water level was at 1,783.28 feet against the FTL of 1790 feet. While Himayath Sagar was filled to the brim, Osman Sagar was seven feet short of filling up to the capacity.

HMWSSB officials were constantly monitoring the inflows into the twin reservoirs and opened gates after alerting revenue, police and municipal officials to avoid any untoward incidents.

Officials said there would be no drinking water issues during the next summer and beyond. The HMWSSB supplies nearly 440 million gallons a day (MGD) to the city, and these supplies are made through 270 MGC of the Krishna river and 172 MGD of the Godavari river.

Both Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects were full to their capacities, so is the Yellampally project. MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, accompanied by HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore, visited the Himayath Sagar reservoir.

Bereaved families get Rs 5L each

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Saturday distributed cheques to the families of those who died in the recent floods.

The families of 12 deceased persons got cheques for Rs 5 lakh each. As a few families could not collect the cheques, the Minister handed over them to the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had assured that the State government would provide double-bedroom houses to the people whose houses were completely damaged.

Man electrocuted

A unidentified man was electrocuted at Old Malakpet on Saturday evening. According to the police, he touched an electricity pole while walking on the pavement and collapsed. It was suspected that the deceased might have come in contact with some power cables. A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

Police put on high alert

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy asked police officials to be on high alert in the wake of the Saturday night rains.

Reviewing the situation with the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates, he advised them to accord priority to prevent loss of life and asked all the officers to be on the field. Reddy suggested taking necessary safety measures in low-lying areas and asked officials to be on toes with rain was forecast for the next two days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .