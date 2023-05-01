Rains hit parts of Mancherial, Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Mancherial/Adilabad: Parts of Mancherial district registered rains, damaging standing paddy and mango crops on Monday.

Mancherial district had an average rainfall of 40.4 mm. Bellampalli mandal witnessed the highest rainfall of 68 mm, while Hajipur mandal experienced 60.7 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,709 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 1,128 mm from June 1 to May 1, showing an excess by 52 percent.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall in Adilabad district was gauged to be 28.3 mm. Talamadugu mandal saw the highest rainfall by 54.3 mm, followed by Tamsi mandal which recorded 45.6 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,688 mm as against the normal rainfall of 1,175 mm between June 1 and May 1, reflecting an excess by 44 percent.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average rainfall was 17 mm, while Nirmal district saw the average rainfall of 11.3 mm of rainfall. Farmers said standing paddy and maize and mango orchards were damaged by the rains. Growers of the paddy, maize and the fruit requested the officials concerned to carry out a survey to assess crop damage and to provide compensation.