Rains in Hyderabad: GHMC deploys monsoon and disaster response teams

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:30 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city on Friday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) deployed its monsoon teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend to rain-related complaints.

The GHMC’s Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) asked people to dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance.

People can also report grievances by dialling 040 2111 1111- helpline of the GHMC.

Water stagnation at multiple places and clearing tree branches that fell on the raod obstructing the traffic were the works taken up by the teams.

