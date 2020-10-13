Rains lash Hyderabad; several areas inundated

Water entered several houses in Hassannagar, Shastripuram, Tallabkatta, Ghousenagar, Osmannagar, Jalpally and Teegalkunta in the south of the city.

By | City Bureau | Published: 12:47 pm 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: Several areas in the city were inundated due to the incessant rains since last night in the city.

Water entered several houses in Hassannagar, Shastripuram, Tallabkatta, Ghousenagar, Osmannagar, Jalpally and Teegalkunta in the south of the city. The situation is no different in the colonies surrounding the Shah Hatim Talab in Tolichowki with water entering several houses.

Ahmed Pasha Quadri, AIMIM General Secretary and Yakutpura legislator, said the local corporators were reaching the places from where rain related complaints are coming in and informing the GHMC authorities who are taking up steps to resolve the problems. Also the GHMC officials were being alerted about the old dilapidated structures and efforts were being made to demolish those after shifting the occupants.

Several colony roads in Meerpet, Balapur and its surroundings also were under a sheet of water with residents facing problems in moving around.

Meanwhile traffic slowdowns are witnessed on the roads connecting the older parts of the city with Abid Road and Nampally as the M J Market road is closed due to widening works on the Begum Bazaar nala. Heavy traffic snarls were reported on the Begum Bazaar road, Aghapura road and Gowliguda routes. Traffic officials said they were trying their best to streamline the traffic.

