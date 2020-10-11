Rains to continue in Telangana till Tuesday

Apart from Hyderabad, districts including Narayanapet, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Rajanna Sircilla recorded heavy rainfall on Sunday

Hyderabad: With the southwest monsoon still prevailing over the State, heavy rainfall continued to lash different parts of the city on Sunday too.

Till 5 pm today, Serilingampally recorded highest rainfall of 63.5 mm, followed by Patancheru (62.3 mm), Ramachandrapuram (59.5 mm), Allwyn Colony (55.5 mm) and Kukatpally (54.3 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Apart from Hyderabad, districts including Narayanapet, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy and Rajanna Sircilla recorded heavy rainfall on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 140.2 mm was recorded at Kothaguda in Mahabubabad.

The cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists and under its influence enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the State till October 13. The weather forecast for Hyderabad by TSDPS showed that light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places for the next three days.

A weather warning with Meteorological Department, Hyderabad indicated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over till Tuesday.

