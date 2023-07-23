Rains: Traffic on inter-state bridge suspended in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:47 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

Adilabad: Vehicle movement was suspended on an inter-state bridge across the Penganga river, which was in spate due to rains in upstream areas, on National Highway 44 at Dollara village in Jainath mandal since Saturday evening, snapping communications between Telangana and Maharashtra.

Movement of various vehicles on the high-level bridge was not allowed from Saturday 7 pm, as a precautionary measure, following water of the river rising up to the beams of the bridge.

Except for people who have medical emergencies, heavy vehicles, buses, cars, goods carriers and containers and other vehicles were not permitted on the bridge to enter Maharashtra.

Hundreds of the vehicles from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana came to a standstill on the national highway for a distance of 5 km from the bridge to a toll plaza in Bhoraj. Vehicles from Maharashtra were also stuck on the other side of the bridge.

Jainath Inspector Naresh said that traffic was suspended on the bridge, as per instructions of higher officials and authorities of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI).

Officials said that an NHAI team would inspect the bridge and carry out a test to assess the condition of the structure. A decision would be made after a report to be filed by the team, an official stated.