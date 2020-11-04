Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma’s new flick launched

The untitled film is being directed by Santo and produced under the banner Down Town Productions.

Published: 5:54 pm

Chocolate boy Raj Tarun has signed yet another romantic movie, this time he will be pairing up with actor Varsha Bollamma. The film was formally launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Varsha Bollamma acted in actor Vijay starrer Whistle, and made her Telugu debut with Choosi Choodangane.

She will next be seen opposite Anand Deverakonda in Middle Class Melodies. The untitled film is being directed by Santo and produced under the banner Down Town Productions. Speaking during the film launch, director Santo said he had chosen Raj Tarun to present him in a new angle in the latter’s 15th film. Sweekar Agasthi is composing the music.

