BJP’s Raja Singh says he will not be in next Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:08 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh made quite a statement in the Assembly on Sunday, when he asserted that he was sure that he would not be present in the next Assembly.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Singh, whose suspension from the BJP is yet to be revoked after almost a year, said that whenever he got an opportunity, he had spoken for his constituency of Goshamahal, for Dhoolpet from where he hails and the Lodhi Samaj of which he is part of.

Stating that he was not sure who all in the current Assembly would be present in the House after the forthcoming elections, but he was sure that he would not be present.

The reason he said was quite shocking, stating that ‘bahar wale bhi aur ghar wale bhi…”, both outsiders and those near to him as well, did not want him to be in the Assembly. Singh made the shocking statement, which confirmed that all was not well within the BJP Telangana unit, while standing right in front of his party colleague and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

“Whether I’m here or not, I want your blessings to be on Dhoolpet, because even now the people of Dhoolpet are waiting for development and jobs,” he said, requesting the Chief Minister for a development plan for the people of Dhoolpet and the Lodhi Samaj.

