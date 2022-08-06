Rajagopal Reddy slams Revanth Reddy for flaying him, Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Continuing his outburst on Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday slammed the former for making remarks against him and his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and is expected to submit his resignation to the Assembly on Monday.

“My brother Venkat Reddy made several sacrifices for Telangana. He was the only minister who submitted his resignation in support of a separate State for Telangana. I also fought for separate Telangana. But the Congress leaders made unnecessary remarks during a meeting at Chandur in Munugode Assembly constituency on Friday,” he said.

“Is it proper on the part of the Congress leaders to abuse us in foul language?” he asked.

Interacting with mediapersons after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and other senior leaders in New Delhi, Rajagopal Reddy made it clear that he would not speak against the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi at any cost.

Referring to allegations made by Revanth Reddy against him at the meeting in Munugode, Rajagopal Reddy said: “Did Revanth Reddy play any crucial role during the agitation for separate Telangana?” He ditched TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu when he was in crisis and joined the Congress.

Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, he exuded confidence that the people in Munugode constituency would once again bless him in case by-elections were conducted after accepting his resignation by the Assembly Speaker.

Confirming that he would be joining BJP on August 21 in the presence of national leaders including union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said several leaders from Congress and other parties were expected to join the BJP on the same day.