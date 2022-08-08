Rajagopal Reddy submits resignation to Assembly Speaker

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:56 AM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who resigned from the Congress a few days ago, submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Monday.

In a letter to the Speaker, he said: “I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from August 8.”

He exuded confidence that the Munugode assembly constituency would achieve development after his resignation. He said everyone were discussing about the Munugode assembly constituency after his resignation.

He said he was sacrificing the post for the benefit of people in Munugode assembly constituency. Rajagopal Reddy is joining BJP on August 21.

