Rajanna-Sircilla: 35 street sheep died in street dogs attack

According to local people, a group of street dogs attacked the flock of sheep in the night and killed the sheep

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

According to local people, a group of street dogs attacked the flock of sheep in the night and killed the sheep

Rajanna-Sircilla: 35 sheep were killed in street dog attack in Gudur village of Mustabad mandal.

A resident of Namapur, shepherd Chittaveni Narsaiah left his sheep in the cattle shed located on the outskirts of Gudur on Saturday night. 35 sheep were found dead with multiple injuries when he went to the cattle shed on Sunday morning.

According to local people, a group of street dogs attacked the flock of sheep in the night and killed the sheep. Owner Narsaiah has sought support from the government.

Also Read Telangana: 20 sheep die in street dog attack in Nirmal