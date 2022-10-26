Rajgopal Reddy has no moral right to seek votes in Munugode: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had no moral right to seek votes in Munugode as he had neglected the development of Munugode when he was MLA for three and a half years.

Speaking at a meeting of people of the Gowda community at Sansthan Narayanpur, Kamalakar held Rajgopal Reddy responsible for the backwardness of the Munugode constituency. He alleged that Rajgopal Reddy never showed interest on execution of development works sanctioned by the State government. He also tried to create hurdles to works on reservoirs taken up by the State government to solve the irrigation problem in the constituency, he said, adding that it was unfortunate that Munugode was not developed on par with other constituencies in the State.

Also Read Munugode by-poll: Bhadrachalam man takes out cycle campaign for TRS

Rajgopal Reddy, who never represented the issues of Munugode to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or any other minister, was again contesting in the bye-elections as the BJP candidate. He should be questioned on the services rendered by him to the constituency when he came to ask for votes, Kamalakar said, adding that the by-poll had provided an opportunity to the people of Munugode to teach a lesson to Rajgopal Reddy.

The State government had laid focus on revival of caste-based professions and taken up several schemes for the purpose. Plantation of palm trees under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and Neera project were aimed at improving the livelihood of toddy tappers, he added.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said the Chief Minister had worked with a plan to solve the fluorosis issue and irrigation problems in Munugode constituency. Voting for the TRS would mean supporting the welfare schemes and developmental activities of the State government, he added.