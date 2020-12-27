Rajinikanth stable, all reports normal

The team of doctors will evaluate him on Sunday afternoon and take a decision on his discharge, said the medical bulletin

Hyderabad: The health condition of superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Friday, has continued to remain stable, according to the medical bulletin released here on Sunday..

“All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him on Sunday afternoon and take a decision on his discharge,” bulletin.said.

