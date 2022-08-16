Rajnath Singh hands over indigenous defence systems to Indian Army

By ANI Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over indigenously-developed Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over multiple indigenous weapons to the Indian Army, said the officials on Tuesday.

Defence Minister handed over the F-INSAS system to the Indian Army in presence of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Lt Gen Harpal Singh.

Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gave a briefing to Defence Minister on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle.

Anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’ was also handed over to the Indian Army, by Defence Minister Singh. Around 7 lakh of these mines would be provided to the force manufactured by the Indian private sector industry.

The indigenously manufactured weapons that were given part to the Army included Landing Craft Attack for operations in Pangong lake, infantry combat vehicles and many other systems.

The move comes in wake of the Make in India movement that was launched by the Centre to grow indigenous manufacturing of goods.

Earlier for the first time in the history of India, the indigenously developed artillery gun ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) prototype developed under the government’s Make in India initiative were fired from the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The completely indigenous gun designed and developed by DRDO will give the ceremonial 21 Gun Salute along with the “25 Pounder British guns” which are traditionally fired till now. A team of DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune led by Scientists and Artillery Officers have been responsible for making this possible.

Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO said, “On the occasion of the elixir of freedom, folding cannon is a great gift for India. This is the longest-range cannon in the world and is capable of hitting targets from 45 to 48 km.” “The biggest thing is that for the first time it is Made in India by Bharat Forge. It is an indigenous artillery gun being used for the 21-gun salute on Independence Day. The ATAGS is developed by DRDO and is currently at the Red Fort. This will be a big support to the Indian Army,” he added.

The ATAGS project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun. ARDE partnered with two private firms Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this specialised gun.