Rajnikanth’s health in stable condition: Hospital authorities

Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajnikanth does not have any other symptoms and is in a stable condition, hospital officials said.

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajnikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, on Friday after his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations. The actor is in a stable condition and is resting, according to the hospital authorities.

“Rajnikanth’s health condition is being monitored closely and medications to control blood pressure are being carefully titrated. He will remain in the hospital on Friday night and undergo further investigations on Saturday. He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all his well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital, as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors. Rajnikanth’s daughter is with him,” the hospital authorities in a medical bulletin on Friday evening said.

For the past ten days, the actor was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad. Recently, a couple of people on the movie set had tested positive for Covid-19. On December 22, Rajnikanth was tested for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, the actor was in isolation and his health status was being monitored closely, hospital authorities said.

