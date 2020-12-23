Raksha wooing telly viewers

Meet the starlet who captured the imagination of Telugu audience

Raksha Gowda who was earlier seen in the daily soap Krishnaveni on Star Maa is all set to entertain the Telugu viewers with a new serial titled Guppedantha Manasu. Though her journey into the small screen was not a planned one, she took the leap of faith albeit suddenly and managed to connect with TV viewers which made her accept another serial.

“I used to click a lot of pictures with my friends and upload them on social media. One of the directors who has seen my pictures approached me on Facebook. At first I thought it was a prank but later I went and met them. It was a sudden entry for me. When I told my mother about the offer I got, she supported me and encouraged me to try my luck,” says Raksha who is busy doing Kannada movies too.

“I still remember my first audition. They gave me a small dialogue and I enacted it. I was a bit nervous because I have no clue about this field. I was pursuing my BiPC when I got this offer. Though it was difficult to manage, I somehow completed my degree,” shares the young actor who thanks her mother “who is always with me to support me”. “My mother asks me to follow what I like. The best part is she suggests the clothes and fashion accessories for my shoots and events,” she adds.

It’s not just the small screen but Raksha also made inroads into the Sandalwood. She is currently doing Photographer Pandu and Baby Missing which are yet to be realise soon. “I would love to explore different streams which would make me learn and also try something different. I would love to try my luck in the Telugu industry too. My dream is to work with Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda,” says the shopaholic who loves to shop in her spare time.

Talking about Guppedantha Manasu, Raksha says, “The story is about a mother and a daughter where a daughter will try to get her single mother married. She keeps trying to convince her mother that now is the time to ‘live your life and fulfil your dreams’. It has a new concept or storyline,” concludes Raksha.

