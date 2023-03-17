Amit Shah meets and congratulates Ram Charan

Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Source: Twitter/AmitShah.

By Kiran

New Delhi: Amit Shah, the Union Minister of India, took part in the India Today conclave in New Delhi a few hours ago. Along with Amit Shah, many other top celebrities from different fields also attended the event. Ram Charan, along with his father Chiranjeevi, also graced the event.

Ram Charan returned from Los Angeles this morning. Straight away, he went to the India Today conclave accompanied by his father. Amit Shah met Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi there in person and congratulated the RRR actor on the Oscar win for the film. Amit Shah facilitated Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, in return, did the same for the union minister. Amit Shah expressed his joy to the mega powerstar on behalf of the entire nation. He calls the Oscar win a pride moment.

Ram Charan will return to Hyderabad tomorrow. He will celebrate the Oscar win with his family and later with his fans. Then Ram Charan will be joining the sets of RC15 again. Meanwhile, director Shankar and producer Dil Raju are planning to release the first look and title of RC15 on March 27, marking Ram Charan’s birthday.

Union Home Minster of India #AmitShah met #RamCharan at the venue of the India Today Conclave, New Delhi and congratulated him and blessed him on behalf of the entire team of #RRR. ❤️ @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/maIij3mHV9 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) March 17, 2023