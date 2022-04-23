Ram Charan joins students to pay homage to fallen War Heroes in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan joined the students and others, in a wreath laying ceremony held at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad, here on Saturday

Commemorating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to instill patriotic spirit amongst the civil populace including school children, the ceremony was organised by 1 EME Centre under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Others who participated in the event included Army dignitaries, Defence Veterans, Dr Ramakrishna Rao Ramisetty, Associate Director Commercials at Indian School of Business (ISB) and children from various schools of Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

Wreaths were laid by the attendees to pay homage to the fallen War Heroes who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting for the motherland. Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre interacted with the students, Defence Veterans and civil dignitaries. The school children were also presented with books/ comics on the life of ‘Param Veer Chakra’ recipients.