Ram Charan opens up about doing ‘Yentamma’ song

Ram Charan said that ‘Yentamma’ is one of the best songs that the audiences are surely going to celebrate watching on the big screen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:16 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Global Star Ram Charan will make a guest appearance in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Earlier this week, the popular song ‘Yentamma’ was released from the movie where we see the Mega Power Star with Salman Khan and Victory Venkatesh. With more than 43 million views across social media and video-streaming platforms within two days of its release, ‘Yentamma’ is a rage.

In a BTS video released by the makers on Thursday, the ‘RRR’ star opened up about his experience of doing the now-sensational hit that has taken the nation by storm. The pan-India action hero says that it was a blast doing ‘Yentamma’.

Suggesting that it was a little boy’s dream coming true, Ram Charan adds that ‘Yentamma’ is one of the best songs that the audiences are surely going to celebrate watching on the big screen. The ‘Game Changer’ actor suggests that it gave him immense pleasure to do the song.

The undeniable energy of ‘Yentamma’ has made it quite popular.

‘Yentamma’ is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master. The film is slated to release April 21 on account of Eid.

Check out the BTS video here: