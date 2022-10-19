Ram Charan spends time with Japanese fans

19 October 22

The Japanese audience have been enamoured by the star from the days of ‘Magadheera’ and with ‘RRR’, their love has gone skyrocketing high.

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ram Charan is one of the most loved stars across the globe. He made an impactful impression among global citizens and how! Japan, which is known for merchandising their favourite anime characters and movie characters, have come up with several innovative and endearing merchandises, including cookie packages, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts, etc., with Ram Charan’s face on it.

Ram Charan, who is in Japan right now for the promotions of ‘RRR’, met a few of his enthusiastic fans at a restaurant. He also posed for a picture with a cookie which had his image on the packaging.

Evidently, Ram Charan is ruling the hearts across the borders. His style, his actions and his demeanour have been most spoken about and loved globally.