Ram Charan tests negative for coronavirus

By | Published: 3:59 pm

After testing positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, Telugu star Ram Charan on Tuesday announced that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Sharing it on his Twitter page, Ram Charan wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19, Can’t wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes!”

It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021

From the mega family, Varun Tej, a few days ago, too disclosed on social media that he got tested negative for the virus. In a tweet, he thanked fans for the love and support that they have been showering on him.

