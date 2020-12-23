Ram Charan unveils the showreel of Shoot-out At Alair

Vishnu Prasad, Sushmita Konidela-produced web-series to release on December 25 on ZEE5

By | Published: 4:17 pm 4:18 pm

ZEE5 is bringing the intense action-drama Shoot-out At Alair, a web series, on December 25. Well-known costume designer and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, her husband Vishnu Prasad have produced it. On Tuesday, at an event held in Hyderabad, Mega Power Star Ram Charan released the web series’ showreel.

Sye Raa costume designer Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad have produced it on Gold Box Entertainments. This is their first attempt as producers. The action-drama will be streamed on ZEE5 exclusively. Srikanth and Prakash Raj are its lead actors.

Releasing its showreel, Ram Charan said, “Prasad Nimmakayala garu has been like a mentor to my sister and brother-in-law. I sincerely thank him on this occasion. I have watched Anand Ranga-directed Oye. I used to listen to its songs while on my way to the gym in those days. It’s such a beautiful film. I have missed his films over the years.

I am happy that he is making a comeback in the production of my sister and brother-in-law. The showreel is fantastic and realistic. This is the kind of project we all have been wishing for. The plastic era of filmmaking is passe.

The combination of Teja and Nandini Rai will stand out in the web series. It’s commendable that the team extended a great amount of support in completing the film during the pandemic. This year won’t be forgotten. The industry is slowly getting back on its feet. I hope this web series is going to close the year on a high note on ZEE5. I want to remember 2020 in this way. I look forward to great content on OTT in the coming years.”

Talking about Sushmita Konidela, Ram Charan said, “Since my father’s debut in movies, our family members have been into experimentation in different ways in the entertainment industry. Sushmita is a fighter in the OTT space.

She was a stylist on ‘Rangasthalam’, and had also worked on ‘Khaidi No 150’. Although we can’t show our frustration on family members when they go wrong on set, I have shown anger at ‘akka’ at times. She has been my biggest support. I am confident that she will succeed with the web series.”

Sushmita Konidela said that Charan has always been supportive at all major turns in her life. “I am so proud of him. They say we have to be ready when luck beckons us. My father always says that we have to search for opportunities and own them.

Prasad garu has been very supportive in several ways. Thanks to the team, this project has been memorable. Prakash Raj garu and Srikanth garu have given their best. Being with them is like working with family. The team has worked hard during the time of corona,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .