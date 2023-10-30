Ram Charan, Upasana ‘accidentally’ reveal daughter Klin Kaara’s face during Italy vacation

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:11 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: The entire Konidela-Kamineni family is currently on vacation in Tuscany, Italy. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni shared some photos of the same on Instagram, and while they covered the picture of their daughter Klin Kaara with an emoji, her face could be seen in the water reflection. This is the first time fans have seen Kaara, who was born in June of this year. Since her birth, the celebrity couple has kept their child’s face hidden from public view.

Excited admirers took to Instagram’s comments section. “Who all saw this cute baby lady in the water as a reflection,” an Instagram user remarked. “Upsi akka you forgot to keep heart on Klina kaara’s face which was reflected on the water,” a fan wrote. “And finally we saw klin kaara Papa,” another wrote.

Charan and Upasana had captioned the now-viral images, “The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany! All heart in one frame. Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience @salvatore_ferragamo_jr (sic).” In one of the pics, the ‘RRR’ actor is seen posing with winemaker Salvatore Ferragamo. Megastar Chiranjeevi and daughter Sreeja Konidela among many other family members are seen in the pics.

The star family is enjoying a small vacation in Italy, where actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot on November 1.