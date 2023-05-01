Ramabanam has both entertainment and emotions: Gopichand

Gopichand is coming with another family tale based on the brotherhood. Gopichand and Jagapathi Babu played the brothers in the film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Ramabanam is Gopichand‘s third film with director Sriwass. We all know that the duo of Gopichand and Sriwass delivered two family entertainment blockbusters earlier. Lakshyam and Loukyam provided unlimited entertainment to the Telugu audience. Ramabanam is going to come from a similar setup by the duo.

The makers of Ramabanam conducted a pre-release event yesterday in Hyderabad. Gopichand said at the event that Ramabanam is balanced with both entertainment and family emotions. He promised his audience that the film has a beautiful family like all ours. He especially mentioned his comedy sequences with Ali, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Satya, and Srinu. All these scenes will maintain the fun factor in the film, as stated by Gopichand.

Ramabanam is going to be released this Friday in competition with Allari Naresh‘s Ugram. The film is produced by People Media Factory. Dimple Hayathi is the female lead. Mickey J. Meyer composed the music for the film.