Ramadugu village to be upgraded as revenue mandal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:43 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu on Friday informed that the State government had issued a preliminary notification to upgrade Ramadugu village in the district into a new revenue mandal for better administration and speedy development.

The government had proposed to form a new mandal by adding Kukatpally, Suddulam, Ramadugu, Mylaram, Kesaram, Challagarge and Konepalli of Dharpalli mandal within its scope, he said, adding that the newly formed Ramadugu mandal would continue under the Nizamabad Revenue Division.

