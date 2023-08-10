Ramagundam commissionerate police launched Abhaya mobile application for safety of women

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police have come up with an innovative idea for the safety of women. Besides taking various precautions, a mobile application “Abhaya” (safe auto) is also developed to check misbehaviour with women by autorickshaw drivers.

QR code and unique numbers are fixed to 1,000 autorickshaws moving in Ramagundam commissionerate limits. Commissioner of Police, Rema Rajeshwari along with other police officers launched the application at the commissionerate office in Godavarikhani on Thursday.

If the women were facing any difficult situation while traveling in an autorickshaw, they could immediately lodge a complaint with the police by scanning QR code fixed in all autorickshaws. When the QR code is scanned with a mobile phone, a web page will be opened wherein all the details of the vehicle including owner’s name, mobile number, driving license and others will be displayed.

Besides all the details, track my location option will also be displayed. When the complainer pressed on track my location, the live location of the vehicle will appear in the command control room.

The staff available in the command control room will alert the police available nearby the area. After getting information, local cops will trace the vehicle and rescue the victims. It will be easy for cops to follow the vehicle since the live location will be updated for every five seconds.